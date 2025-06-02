Published 6:06 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Patricia Hatcher Teller, a beloved mother, and cherished member of the Burkeville community. She left this world peacefully on Thursday, May 29, at the age of 92.

Born on Sunday, April 30, 1933, Patricia was the devoted daughter of the late Duria and Nellie Hatcher. She was a loving spouse to the late Ralph William Teller, with whom she shared many memorable years.

Patricia’s early career was spent as a dedicated receptionist for Dr. Godsey at Crewe Medical Center. Her kind demeanor and warm smile left a lasting impact on all who interacted with her. Later in life, Patricia embraced the role of a homemaker, where she devoted herself to creating a welcoming and nurturing home environment for her family.

Her passions included gardening, flower arranging, and landscape decorating. She found immense joy in the beauty and tranquility of nature and cherished her time living by the water at Buggs Island. The lake life, with its serene landscape, was her sanctuary.

Patricia was a cherished mother to Pamela Moyer (Damon) of Amelia Court House, Donna Simpson (Al) of Crewe and Terry Wayne Lowry (Andrea) of San Antonio, Texas. She also leaves behind 9 grandchildren; 14 great grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; siblings, Houston Hatcher (Doris) and step son, Christopher Teller (Denise). Her legacy lives on in their hearts and in the countless memories they shared together.

In addition to her parents and husband, Patricia was preceded in death by her siblings, Velma Woodard, Adna Yeattes and Reginald Hatcher; her beloved son, Reginald Lowry and grandson, Timothy Simpson.

A celebration of Patricia’s life was held at Watkins, Cooper-Lyon Funeral Home Chapel on Sunday, June 1, at 3:30 p.m. Visitation took place 30 minutes prior to the service. Burial followed at Oakhurst Cemetery. Those who wish may make memorial contributions in Patricia’s name to local gardening clubs or organizations preserving natural waterfront areas, reflecting her lifelong love for flora and lakeside beauty.

She will be dearly missed by all who knew her but will forever remain in our hearts as a symbol of kindness, dedication, and love. May her soul rest in eternal peace by the tranquil waters she so dearly loved.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to Watkins-Cooper-Lyon Funeral Home Chapel for handling the arrangements with care and compassion.