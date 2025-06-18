Nathan King hired to fill administrative spot at Cumberland High Published 12:30 am Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Cumberland County Public Schools filled another vacant position on Tuesday, naming Nathan King as the new assistant principal for Cumberland High. King takes over from Dr. Elif Kalemdaroglu-Wheeler, who was promoted to serve as the school’s principal.

King brings a background in education and communications to the position. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Broadcast Journalism/Electronic Media from Appalachian State University and a Master of Education degree in Administration and Supervision from Virginia State University. He holds a Virginia teaching license with endorsements in English 6–12 and Administration and Supervision PreK–12.

King most recently served as a teacher at New HOPE Academy and currently works as the Co-Administrator of the New Direction Night School and Intersession Coordinator for Hopewell City Public Schools. He previously taught photojournalism and advised the yearbook at Bluestone High School for three years. Before that, he held a familiar role in Farmville, as he was the sports editor here at The Farmville Herald for 14 years.

“I am absolutely thrilled and deeply honored to join this incredible community as the assistant principal at Cumberland High School,” Nathan King said in a statement. “Cumberland has always stood out as a school division that constantly pushes boundaries and unlocks the extraordinary potential within every student and educator.”

King said he was excited to be able to work with Dr. Wheeler and the rest of the faculty, along with students and the community.

“Together, we’re going to take Duke Pride to new heights, creating an environment where excellence isn’t just expected—it’s celebrated,” King said.

Dr. Wheeler said she and her team were thrilled to have King come on board.

“With his experience and background, he will be a great addition to the CuCPS family,” Wheeler said. “Looking forward to a great year.”