Published 4:58 pm Thursday, June 5, 2025

Nancy Henderson Wood, 94, of Wingina, passed away peacefully at her home, Soldier’s Joy, on April 2. Born in Arrington, Oct. 7, 1930, she was a daughter of the late Harry Pierce and Cecil Fortune Henderson.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Charles H. Wood Jr., and sister, Anne F. Henderson

Nancy was a graduate of Longwood College. She married Charles on July 14, 1951 and together they made Soldier’s Joy their home. They were devoted to restoring the house and preserving its history. After Charles passed away in September of 1987, Nancy continued to maintain the care of Soldier’s Joy throughout her life. She attended and was a faithful member of Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, serving as WMU Director and Sunday School Teacher for 26 years.

She is survived by her son, Charles H. Wood III (Elizabeth); her daughter, Anne K. Wood; grandchildren, W. Clayton Seay, Katherine M. Seay, R. Tanner Wood and Caroline M. Wood; sister-in-law, Barbara P. Wood, and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

We sincerely thank our mother’s dedicated caregivers during the final months of her life. These ladies are Gladys Fleming, Odell Franklin, Nicole Deel and Brooke Wheeler. We also thank Hospice of the Piedmont for their compassion and care.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 7, in the Family Cemetery on Cherry Hill with Rev. Michael Khol officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Mulberry Grove Baptist Church, 290 Woodland Church Road, Buckingham, VA 23921, Hospice of the Piedmont, 675 Peter Jefferson Parkway, STE 300, Charlottesville, VA 22911, or Almost Home Pet Adoption Center, 29 Stagebridge Road, Lovingston, VA 22949.