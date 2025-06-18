Published 1:21 pm Wednesday, June 18, 2025

Mother and “Nana”, Marie Schroeder, passed away peacefully on the morning of June 13. A passionate soul, free-spirited traveler and lifelong artist, Marie touched the lives of students and fellow creatives during her adventures around the world, and she notably cherished her four years of teaching art in Egypt.

Charming, stylish, and never afraid to speak her mind, she was known for her vibrant spirit, witty humor, and deep compassion. Blessed with a unique gift for seeing beauty in the world, Marie inspired others to do the same — whether they were her students, her children, or her grandchildren.

Marie is survived by her sons, Christopher Jennings and David Jennings; daughter-in-law, Chapin; and by her grandchildren, Madison Jennings, Cole Jennings and Declan Jennings. They carry her light, drive, and fierce love forever in their hearts.

A graveside service will be held on Thursday, June 19, at noon, in Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.