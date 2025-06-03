Longwood Music Center construction set to begin this fall Published 8:32 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Now that the Joan Perry Brock Center is up and running, the focus is turning to the next big construction project for Longwood University. Over the last two years, plans have been worked on for a new state-of-the-art home for music and music education at the college, replacing Wygal Hall.

The goal here is to build something that would be accessible both from Main Street and Brock Commons on campus, while adding to Farmville. The music building will have classrooms, recital rooms, and a 500-seat performance space that could make it a regional center of music education and performance – and an academic home for the more than 600 students taught annually in Wygal, which was built more than 50 years ago. That includes providing a home for the school’s three voice ensembles, five instrumental performance groups, the Longwood Center for Community Music and other community resources.

“It will be the center for the music program at Longwood, also the center for community music, in which my children and many other children in Prince Edward learn the joys of instruments,” said Justin Pope. He works as Longwood’s vice president and chief of staff. Speaking to the Prince Edward Board of Supervisors back on May 13, he gave an update on the project and when we could see it completed.

“Construction should start at the beginning of the new school year (this fall),” Pope said, “on an approximately $80 million state funded music building, which will be right here on Main Street. It’ll be two or three years before it’s finished but it’ll be a magnificent building, it’s really gonna be transformative for this community.”

A bit about the school’s music history

Music has long since been a focal point at the university, dating back to the 1800s. The first formal music major, meanwhile, graduated from the school in 1930.

The university’s music department has expanded over the last two decades, with an expansion of performances and ensembles, but also statewide partnerships that have built strong bonds with arts lovers in the community. The Richmond Symphony plays an annual concert at Longwood that often features the Camerata Singers, a vocal ensemble from the university, and there is, of course, the Longwood Center for Community Music.

We’ve touched on the LCCM before, looking at their programs for younger kids. Most recently, the operation has steered their focus towards younger age ranges. And even if you don’t recognize the Center’s name, you most likely are familiar with another one of its projects. That would be the Heart of Virginia Band (HOV). The volunteer symphony is always open to all ages and skill ranges and has served as a staple of support in the community for years, with a number of annual performances.

What happens next for Longwood?

Now all of those programs will have a new home. Longwood officials say they’re in the final stages of approval, having submitted their plans to the state. Once the plans are signed off on, then things move into the construction phase.