LCVA exhibit opens today, displaying work from regional children Published 5:32 am Sunday, June 8, 2025

The doors will open this Sunday, drawing attention to artwork from more than 20 schools and several dozen children throughout the region. The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) will begin its annual Youth Art Exhibition with a June 8 reception, welcoming students from all public, private and home schools in Buckingham, Cumberland and Prince Edward counties, as well as others in the area.

This is a tradition that stretches back more than 20 years. Each summer, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts and Longwood’s College of Education, Health, and Human Services partner on the project. One piece of artwork is selected from each of the schools that participate in LCVA’s “Start with Art, Learn for Life” project. The works selected for the highlights exhibition are then displayed on Longwood’s campus in the Hull Education building for one year.

This year, things open with a reception on Sunday, June 8, running from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. with work from Pre-K all through 12th grade.

LCVA drawing a spotlight

“Highlighting Virginia artists, no matter the age, is central to the LCVA’s mission,” said Alex Grabiec. She serves as the LCVA’s curator of exhibits. “I’m always impressed with the talent from the artists and dedication from their teachers.”

This year’s centerpiece is being put together by a group that’s familiar to both the event and the assignment. Cumberland County Elementary School students are creating an installation called Virginia’s State Parks: Wild About Art! with the help of art teacher Emily Overstreet.

As we’ve mentioned before, Overstreet’s classes have done this kind of work before. In the past, they’ve designed “Buddy Benches” currently used at the school. They also crafted artwork for retirement communities in the area and put their work on display for the world through a YouTube channel labeled “Mrs. O’s Art Studio”.

The centerpiece will be on display in the LCVA’s Main Street Gallery.

How long will the exhibit run?

If you can’t make it on Sunday, you can still view the artwork anytime from June 9 to Sept. 21 during regular gallery hours. That’s Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m.

And for those not familiar, LCVA presents a rotating program of inspiring and conversation-starting exhibitions. Admission to LCVA and its programs is — and always has been — free for all. It is located at the intersection of Main and Third Streets (129 North Main Street) in Farmville, Virginia. For additional information on exhibitions, programs, and events, contact LCVA at 434-395-2206 or visit lcva.longwood.edu.