Published 12:42 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Lazelle Lewis Jackson, 97, passed away peacefully at her home June 9, following a brief illness.

Lazelle was born Oct. 7, 1927 to the late Claude Lewis and Linda Ray Lewis in Zebulon, North Carolina. She was married to John V. Jackson in 1950 and they had 60 years of happiness together before he passed away in 2010. During their working days they spent many years in Charlottesville, Farmville, Richmond, Waverly, Zebulon, North Carolina, and upon retirement they returned to Farmville due to the happy times and numerous friends they had acquired.

Social and philanthropic organizations were always important to Lazelle and she continued to involve herself in many committees throughout her life. She was a long-standing member of the Nora Lancaster Garden Club, which always brought her great joy. In addition, she was once president of the Newcomer’s Club and was an avid bridge player her entire life. She and John were active members of the Farmville Presbyterian Church where they served in leadership capacities throughout the years. They loved to travel throughout the USA and Canada and made many wonderful memories in their travels. Her favorite was a trip to Banff Canada and the Canadian Rockies. She also loved her time in the Grand Canyon.

Lazelle was preceded in death by her husband John V. Jackson of 60 years as well as her sisters, JoWard Tongue and Dawn Lewis Alford and her nephew, Timothy Lewis.

She is survived by her two brothers, Ray Lewis (Peggy) and Gerald Lewis both of Zebulon, North Carolina. Lazelle also is survived by many nieces and nephews, Jackie Strickland, Yvette Morgan (Billy), Jill Jackson Lobo (Patrick) and Kristi Jackson Jarnagin (Spencer) as well as great nieces and nephews, Chris Strickland, John Strickland, Katie Strickland, April Morgan, Anna Jarnagin, Luci Lobo and Samantha Jarnagin.

The family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to her dear friends Helen and David Smith who have been steadfast in their friendship and care. The family would also like to express gratitude to her caregivers. Because of their patience and commitment, she was able to stay in her home which was a huge blessing for her.

A memorial service honoring Lazelle’s life will be held June 22, at 1 p.m. at Farmville Presbyterian Church. There will be a luncheon in the fellowship hall at 12 p.m. for all friends and family. If you feel led, memorial contributions may be made to Farmville Presbyterian Church or a charity of your choosing.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.