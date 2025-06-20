Juneteenth events arrive: Calendar for the week of June 20, 2025 Published 2:11 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

From summer cookouts to Juneteenth celebrations, there’s a lot happening this weekend and beyond. The Herald Church and Community Events calendar is published each Friday. Items must be submitted by 10 a.m. Monday for that Friday’s calendar. Events should be emailed to CommunityCalendar@FarmvilleHerald.com.

JUNE 20

SUMMER COOKOUT – The Randolph Volunteer Fire Department will hold a summer cookout fundraiser on Friday, June 20, running from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. There will be hot dogs and burgers available, along with coleslaw, potato salad, baked beans, macaroni and cheese, dessert and drinks. The cost is a $10 donation for adults and $5 for children under 12.

Email newsletter signup

JUNE 21

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 21.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – The Mary Branch Heritage Center will hold a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. That’ll take place in downtown Farmville with food trucks, crafts and entertainment. There will also be line dancing, a DJ, a gospel hour and a car and bike show.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – The Bright Hope Center in Cumberland will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – The Carter G. Woodson Education Complex in Buckingham County will hold a Juneteenth celebration from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

JUNETEENTH CELEBRATION – High Bridge Baptist Church, located at 2526 Lockett Road in Rice, will hold a Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 21, starting at 2 p.m. Denzel Palmer of Richmond will perform. Also the celebration will include Bro. Walter Webster and Sister Brigitte Bland.

FUNDRAISER – The Curdsville Community Center will hold a chicken BBQ on Saturday, June 21. That’ll run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with a menu including potato salad, baked beans, a roll, cake and a drink for $20. You have the option to eat in or carry-out. There will also be live music at the event, which has the goal of raising money to repair and maintain the community center for future generations. The center is located at 122 School Road.

MEATLOAF FUNDRAISER – The Prospect Volunteer Fire Department Auxiliary will hold a meatloaf supper fundraiser on Saturday, June 21 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. This will be at the Prospect Firehouse, located at 45 Campbell Hill Road in the Village of Prospect. The meal will include meatloaf, mashed potatoes, gravy, green beans, roll, dessert, tea and lemonade, all for a donation at the door. You have options to eat in or carry out.

CRUISE-IN – The Heart of Virginia Classic Auto Club will hold its next cruise-in on Saturday, June 21. That’ll take place in the parking lot at Tractor Supply in Farmville, from 5 p.m. until dusk. Anyone can bring their auto or just stop by. There will be a 50/50 raffle.

JUNE 22 – 26

VBS – Farmville United Methodist Church, located at 212 High Street, will hold Vacation Bible School from June 22 to June 26 with a “Road Trip” theme. VBS will run 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. with a free dinner included. Children from ages 3 through fourth grade are welcome.

VBS – Cedar Baptist Church, located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn, will hold Vacation Bible School from Sunday, June 22 to Thursday, June 26. That’ll run from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day, with classes for everyone from ages 2 ½ on up. Commencement will be Thursday night, complete with a watermelon feast.

JUNE 22

HOMECOMING – Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will hold homecoming on Sunday, June 22 during the 11 a.m. service. Rev. Alvin Witcher Jr. will deliver the message, followed by dinner. There will be no afternoon service. The church is located at 573 River Road in Farmville.

FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY – Forest Baptist Church will celebrate Family & Friends Day on Sunday, June 22, starting at 11 a.m. Lunch will be served after worship.

JUNE 23-25

REVIVAL – Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will hold revival from Monday, June 23 to Wednesday, June 25. Guest choirs and ushers will accompany their pastors for the week. Prayer and praise services start at 7 p.m. each night, with worship beginning at 7:30 p.m. On Monday, Pastor James Hurt from First Rock Baptist Church will deliver the message. On Tuesday, Pastor Kippy Lundy from Third Liberty Baptist Church will preach and on Wednesday, Pastor Larry Smith from Rocky Mount Baptist Church will deliver the message.

REVIVAL – Mount Pleasant Baptist Church will hold its annual revival from June 23 to June 25. Services start at 7:30 p.m. each night, with Rev. Samuel Trent delivering the message.

JUNE 23

DEMOCRATIC MEETING – The Prince Edward Democratic Committee for Monday, June 23 has been cancelled.

JUNE 24

WATER CONSERVATION – The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet on Tuesday, June 24 at 11 a.m. That’ll take place at the Prince Edward County Agricultural building, located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville.

TOWN WORKSHOP – The Appomattox Town Council will hold a workshop meeting on Tuesday, June 24, starting at 6:30 p.m. That will take place at the Appomattox Municipal Building, located at 210 Linden Street in Appomattox.

JUNE 26

LADIES NIGHT – Oak Grove Baptist Church will hold Ladies Night on Thursday, June 26, beginning at 7 p.m. Rev. Wendy Lyle-Jones will deliver the message. The church is located at 2083 S. James Madison Highway.

JUNE 28 – 29

CHURCH ANNIVERSARY – Mt. Olive Baptist Church will celebrate its 160th anniversary on Saturday, June 28. That’ll start at 4 p.m. with Gospel Awards winner and singer Rev. Luther Barnes. Also performing will be The Singing Angels, Lee Walker, the Voices of Unity Ecumenical Gospel Choir and New Creations. Sheleh Belle from 104.7 FM will be the emcee. The concert will be held at Jarman Hall at Longwood University, located at 201 High Street in Farmville. Tickets will be $20 in advance and $25 at the door. Call 434-826-9043 to reserve tickets.

The celebration continues on Sunday, June 29, starting at 2 p.m. at the church in Dillwyn. Rev. Stevie Trent from Second Union Baptist Church will deliver the message, with a dinner following the service.

JUNE 28

FARMVILLE COMMUNITY MARKET – The Farmville Community Marketplace, located at 213 North Street, will be open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, June 28.

GOLF TOURNAMENT – The Heart of Virginia Law Enforcement Foundation will hold their second annual golf tournament on Saturday, June 28. That’ll take place at The Manor Golf Club, located at 872 Manor House Drive in Farmville. Registration starts at 8 a.m. with a shotgun start at 9 a.m. A four person team costs $300 and for any questions, you can call Michael Driskill at 434-607-0809 or email mrdriskill@gmail.com.

JUNE 29

FAMILY & FRIENDS DAY – Triumph Baptist Church, located in Darlington Heights, will celebrate Family & Friends Day on Sunday, June 29, starting at 11 a.m. Rev. Maurice Finney of St. Andrews Baptist Church in Cullen, will deliver the message, with a fellowship lunch following after.

MISSION DAY – Cumberland Missionary & Educational Conference Mission Day is Sunday, June 29, beginning at 3 p.m. Green Creek New Site Baptist Church will host the event, with Rev. Alvin Witcher delivering the message.

JULY 1 – 3

REVIVAL – St. Douglas Baptist Church will hold revival on Tuesday, July 1, Wednesday, July 2 and Thursday, July 3. Services begin at 7 p.m. nightly, with Rev. Shandell Howell of New Witt Baptist Church delivering the message. Music will be provided by the Peaks Baptist Church Senior Choir on Tuesday, Bethel Grove Gospel Chorus on Wednesday and Voices of Unity on Thursday.

JULY 3

FIREWORKS AFTER DARK – The Town of Farmville will hold its Fourth of July celebration on Thursday, July 3, beginning at 6 p.m. in downtown Farmville. There will be food, music and fireworks.

JULY 5

INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION – The Town of Pamplin City will hold its 10th annual Independence Day celebration on Saturday, July 5, running from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. That’ll be held at the Pamplin City Train Depot, located at 115 N. Main Street in Pamplin. Live music starts at 6 p.m. from The Living Room, a band playing hits from the 60s, 70s and 80s. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. for dinner, including hot dogs, homemade veggie baked beans, grilled veggies grown by local farmers, chips, watermelon and cookies.

JULY 6

HOMECOMING – St. Douglas Baptist Church will hold homecoming services on Sunday, July 6, during the 11 a.m. service. The church’s pastor, Rev. Loretta Bailey, will deliver the message.

JULY 7

CURDSVILLE COMMUNITY – The Curdsville Community Center will hold its 4th of July meeting and a potluck dinner on Monday, July 7. That’ll take place at 6 p.m., with hot dogs and hamburgers provided. People are asked to bring their favorite side dish or dessert. After dinner, there will be a program by Siller Pollinator Company on the importance of pollinators and how you can protect them. The Center is located at 122 School Road, just off Route 15.