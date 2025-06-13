Investigation into fatal accident continues in Buckingham County Published 12:04 pm Friday, June 13, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The Virginia State Police (VSP) say they’re still investigating what caused a fatal accident Wednesday night in Buckingham that left one teenager dead and two others injured.

State troopers were called out at 8:35 p.m. on Wednesday, June 11 to the intersection of Francisco Road and Concord Mountain Road in Buckingham County. A 1999 Acura RL had been travelling westbound on Francisco Road when it crossed the center line, ran off of the left side of the road, and struck some trees. According to Virginia State Police Public Relations Coordinator Matt Demlein, a 17-year-old front seat passenger in the vehicle was ejected and died at the scene of the fatal accident. The passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, Demlein added.

A second 17-year-old passenger, seated in the backseat, was also ejected and suffered serious injuries. That passenger was also not wearing a seatbelt. The vehicle’s driver, 20-year-old Farmville resident Jaylin M. Gough, was also ejected and suffered serious injuries. Gough was not wearing a seatbelt. Demlein said that charges are pending in the case and the crash remains under investigation.