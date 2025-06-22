Herald News Briefs: Students honored, calendar question raised Published 10:36 pm Saturday, June 21, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Should Buckingham County Public Schools change their spring break schedule for governor’s school students? That’s a question raised during this month’s school board meeting on Wednesday, June 11.

Board member Theresa Bryant brought it up, saying there was concern the current setup wasn’t fair to students who attend governor’s school. Because of Buckingham’s schedule, the students who attend governor’s school don’t actually get a spring break. The time they have off from Buckingham, governor’s school is still in session. Then when governor’s school is on spring break, Buckingham is back and holding classes.

“So those students have to go to school both weeks,” Bryant pointed out.

Email newsletter signup

Buckingham School Board Vice Chair Joe Snoddy suggested that they bring the issue up for discussion in their July meeting. The board can take a look at how many students are impacted by the current schedule and what can be done.

“We can come to the table and look at it,” Snoddy said. “(We can) look at the pros and cons of both schedules if that’s possible.”

Farmville students earn academic honors

A number of Farmville natives were honored by their respective colleges over the last month. Some graduated and finished their college journey, while others earned high honors with their academic performance.

First up is Katelynn M. Adrian. The Farmville native graduated from McNeese State with a double master in English and Creative Writing. The spring class of 2025 at McNeese included graduates from 38 parishes, 17 states and 14 countries and 650 degrees were awarded, including 35 associate degrees, 536 bachelor’s degrees, 78 master’s degrees and one doctoral degree.

Next we turn to the College of Charleston, where Catherine Rutherford earned a spot on the Spring 2025 President’s List. The Farmville native and English major had to earn a GPA of 3.8 or higher and complete at least 12 semester hours to be on the list. Also at College of Charleston, Farmville’s Elizabeth Hall made the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. To qualify for the Dean’s List (Distinguished), students must earn a GPA of 3.5 or higher and complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Weekly art program launches

Residents can color their world while developing creative skills through watercolor

painting at a new weekly outdoor program, starting this week at Bear Creek Lake. Rachel Frank, a Longwood University graduate with a concentration in drawing and painting, is an art teacher at Fuqua School. She has recently been inspired by creating scientific illustrations and will be leading the class.

“I’m excited to have participants learn something of the nature of what they paint,” Frank said in a statement.

The sessions, open to those 16 and older, are held Fridays at 10 a.m. running from June 27, then July 11 through August 1 at the Legacy Wayside at Bear Creek Lake

All skill levels are welcome.

The registration fee of $12 covers all six sessions and includes a painting kit and watercolor paper to keep on the first visit. The park’s daily parking fee will be waived each day while attending the sessions. Registration is online through Eventbrite.com. Search for “Wildlife

Watercolors” in “Cumberland, VA”. You can register by clicking here.

Green Bay native makes Dean’s List

A Prince Edward County native earned honors at her college this semester. Bridgewater College announced this week that Green Bay native Brooke Conwell has been named to the Spring 2025 Dean’s List. Conwell, who is majoring in digital media arts, was among approximately 600 students named to the Dean’s List, which was announced by Associate Provost Dr. Jamie J. Frueh. Students on the Dean’s List have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.