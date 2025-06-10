Herald News Briefs: End comes for Knights, Sangillo has good race Published 9:13 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Season ends in quarterfinals for Knights

Monday’s game went down to the wire, a back and forth fight against King William. Playing at home in the state quarterfinals, the Buckingham High Knights gave it their all but fell just short in a 3-2 loss, ending their season.

With the loss, Buckingham’s season comes to a close at 18-2, an impressive run that saw them deliver three straight shutouts to regional opponents last week, secure the regional championship and earn a spot in the state playoffs.

Sangillo racks up two Top Five finishes

It was a good weekend for Farmville native Max Sangillo, as the teenager earned two Top Five finishes at South Boston Speedway. Competing in the Hornets Division, Sangillo finished fourth in the first of two 15-lap races Saturday night.

That one was somewhat of a photo finish, with the first five finishing within seconds of each other. Jason DeCarlo of Chase City won that first race, crossing the line 1.113 seconds ahead of second place Landon Milam of Keeling. Dustin Davis of Nathalie came in third, Sangillo was fourth and Rustburg’s Chris Penick wrapped up the top five.

It was Milam taking the nightcap, which had an inverted start among the top three finishers of the first race. Sangillo shot out ahead on the first lap, but then Milam took control and led the remaining 14 laps to earn his third victory of the season. This one wasn’t exactly as close, with second-place DeCarlo finishing 2.696 seconds behind Milam. Davis was in third, Sangillo in fourth and Penick wrapped up the top five.

Speedway officials say Saturday’s twin-race event in the Hornets Division was only the second held in the division’s history.