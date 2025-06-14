Herald News Briefs: Buckingham operation leads to 23 arrests Published 7:10 am Saturday, June 14, 2025

From May 1 to June 6, the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office ran a joint operation with the Virginia State Police. According to Buckingham Sheriff Billy Kidd, the operation “led to the recovery of firearms, the seizure of narcotics, the seizure of U.S. currency, and the investigation of multiple crimes throughout the Commonwealth.”

As far as what was seized in Buckingham, Kidd said there were four guns recovered, along with some methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl, marijuana, and multiple other pills. Also, the operation uncovered one explosive device, which was secured by deputies and neutralized. During the operation, five search warrants were executed on Buckingham residents, with a total of 23 people arrested. Charges are pending, both in Buckingham and other parts of the Commonwealth, against those arrested in this case.

State Police officials said they were happy to help the sheriff’s office with the operation, adding that this was a fairly normal month. The routine efforts just happened to turn up a number of items. Farmville, Cumberland under flood watch

The town of Farmville, the surrounding area in Prince Edward and most of Cumberland is under a flood watch for later today. According to the National Weather Service out of Wakefield, there is a risk of excessive rainfall and flooding with the storms they’re monitoring. As of 6:45 a.m. Saturday, the storms were expected to arrive around 6 p.m. and stay until 11 p.m.

“Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers, creeks, streams and other low-lying and flood-prone locations,” the NWS said in a statement. “Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas.”

Longwood breaks GPA record

It might be the end of the semester and the academic year, but it is the same story for Longwood student-athletes. They crushed it in the classroom. Again.

As a department, student-athletes combined for a 3.41 GPA in 2024-25 to break the department record of 3.37 that was set in 2023, tied in 2024 and now broken in 2025.

That success came behind back-to-back strong semesters. After a record-setting 3.41 GPA in the fall, student-athletes posted a 3.42 in the spring that is the second-best mark for the second semester, behind only the spring of 2020.

Fifteen out of the 16 teams notched a GPA above 3.0, and 81 percent of the student-athletes had a GPA above 3.0. In addition, the Lancers have now achieved a cumulative GPA of at least 3.0 for 17 straight semesters, and it is the 10th straight year with a 3.0 or better across the entire academic year.

Buckingham track team places in Top 10

Several members of Buckingham High’s track team can say they’re one of the Top 10 in the state in their respective events. That’s what the Knights brought back from the state championships, held last weekend at James Madison University in Harrisonburg.

Semaj Booker placed fourth in the 100 meter and eighth in the 200 meter, while Ava Shumaker finished tenth in the 3200 meter. The girls 4×100 meter relay came in tenth, with a team consisting of Aunesty Ayers, Tikera Jones, Semaj Booker and Sha’Dajh Gregory.