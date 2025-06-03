Herald News Briefs: Buckingham Knights advance, get home game Published 9:31 am Tuesday, June 3, 2025

Buckingham Knights keep season alive

The baseball season continues for the Buckingham Knights, as they beat the Luray Bulldogs 7-0 in the first round of the regional high school playoffs on Monday, June 2. With the win, the team earns a home game for the second round in regionals, which will take place Wednesday, June 4, with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. Buckingham will be taking on Riverheads, looking to go to 17-1 on the season. School officials have announced this will be a “WhiteOut” so everyone is encouraged to wear white.

DMV, state police warn of scam

Did you get a text about an overdue traffic ticket charge? It’s likely a scam. On Monday, June 2, the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) alerted residents about a new text scam where fraudsters pose as Virginia DMV and falsely claim people owe money for unpaid fines.

In the text message, the scammers urgently tell you to pay a fine to avoid having your license and registration suspended and include a link in the message. Clicking that link could result in your personal information being stolen, making you a victim of this scam.

“The DMV will never send you text messages demanding payment for fines or fees,” said DMV Commissioner Gerald Lackey. “We urge our customers to be vigilant and avoid sending your personal information via text.”

Here are some tips from the Federal Trade Commission on how to avoid falling for a text scam like this:

Don’t click on any links in, or respond to, unexpected texts. Scammers want you to react quickly, but it’s best to stop and check it out.

Check to see if the text is legit. Reach out to the agency using a phone number or website you know is real — not the info from the text.

Report and delete unwanted text messages. Use your phone’s “report junk” option to report unwanted texts to your messaging app or forward them to 7726 (SPAM). Once you’ve checked it out and reported it, delete the text.

Finish date set for Route 628 work

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) has set an end date for the construction currently taking place on Route 628 (Germantown Road). The portion of Route 628 over the Route 460 Bypass has traffic down to one lane with temporary traffic signals in place as they work on the road. That’s going to be taking place until October, which is when everything is expected to be finished.

Farmville resident graduates from WBU

Farmville resident Andrea B. Quick was among the graduates honored during Wayland Baptist University’s spring commencement held on Saturday, May 17, 2025, at Hutcherson Center. The school released its list of graduates over the weekend.

Andrea received the Bachelor of Science in Environmental Studies during the ceremony, which celebrated 119 graduates from across the United States and around the world. She was one of several candidates who completed graduate and doctoral studies through Wayland’s Plainview campus and external campuses.

Wayland President Dr. Donna Hedgepath conferred degrees during the ceremony, assisted by Vice President of Academic Affairs Dr. Cindy McClenagan, Registrar Julie Bowen, and faculty members. The event included a student address by graduating senior Alice Elizabeth Grace Conely of Lubbock, a rendition of “Come, Thou Fount of Every Blessing,” and the university’s Alma Mater.



Curtis makes Dean’s List

Farmville resident Catherine Curtis, a Sciences and Disorders major, was named to Samford University’s Dean’s List for the spring 2025 semester. The school released its list of honorees over the weekend.

To qualify for the dean’s list at Samford, a student must earn a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. The Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.