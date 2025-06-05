Herald News Briefs: Buckingham girls prepare for state meet Published 8:10 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The girls Region 2B track meet was held at East Rockingham High School in Elkton on May 28. The following Buckingham girls qualified for the VHSL State Championships at that meet including Semaj Booker in both the 100 and 200 Meter Dash, MaLeah Monroe in Shot Put, Ava Shumaker in the 3200 Meter and the 4X100 Meter team, which is Aunesty Ayers, Tikeara Jones, Semaj Booker and Nakayla Booker.

The coaching staff for the Buckingham Girls Track Team are Head Coach Bruce Grazier, Assistant Coach Shawn Barbachno and Assistant Raider Coach Minnie Wallace. The State Championships will be held at JMU on June 6 and June 7.

Pamplin students make President’s List

Two Pamplin students made the President’s List for the spring semester at Southern New Hampshire University. The spring terms run from January to May. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer.

Email newsletter signup

Abdulmelik Sahmanovic and Alhansa Sahmanovic, both of Pamplin met those qualifications and earned spots on the President’s List, the school announced this week.

No change to Farmville garbage schedule

There will be no changes for the Juneteenth holiday during the week of June 16 through 20, the town announced this week. All residential and business garbage and cardboard will run on its regular schedules. The only change will be the residential curbside recycling for Thursday, June 19, which will be picked up on Friday, June 20.