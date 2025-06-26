Herald News Briefs: Arrest warrant issued for Robert Blevins Published 1:01 pm Thursday, June 26, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Search continues for Robert Blevins

Yes, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for Robert Blevins. That happened on Wednesday, June 25. Blevins faces charges of allegedly assaulting a family member.

However, officials with the sheriff’s office also want to make it clear there’s no evidence to back up the circulating rumors surrounding the case. No, they said, there is no evidence Blevins tied anyone up or broke into any residences in the county.

Blevins is believed to be in the Cartersville/Columbia area. He is described as a white male, with longer brown hair, wearing a blue shirt, blue jeans and an orange hat. If you see him, the sheriff’s officials ask that you do not approach or offer transportation, if he asks for a ride. Instead, contact the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office at 804-492-4120. Deputies are currently out searching the area.

School Candidates Forum set

Email newsletter signup

A date has been set for the next candidates forum in Prince Edward County. Organized by the Prince Edward branch of the NAACP, that’ll be held on Monday, July 21, beginning at 6 p.m. The forum will be at the Moton Museum, located at 900 Griffin Boulevard in Farmville. Farmville Herald Editor Brian Carlton will moderate the forum and questions are currently being accepted by emailing editor@farmvilleherald.com. All candidates running in the November election for the Prince Edward County School Board have been invited.

Worship service cancelled

Officials from Union Grove Baptist Church announced this week that the planned musical worship service, originally set for this Sunday, June 29, has been cancelled. That’s due to the sudden death of one of the musicians scheduled to perform. The planned lunch after the worship service has also been cancelled.

Local students make the Dean’s List

A number of Buckingham and Prince Edward natives have made the Dean’s List at their respective colleges and universities this spring. Farmville resident Jason Caputo earned the honor at the University of Maryland Global Campus, the school announced this week. To be eligible at UMGC, a student must complete at least six credits during the term, earn a grade point average of at least 3.5 for the term, and maintain a cumulative GPA of 3.5 at UMGC. Green Bay resident Brooke Conwell made the Dean’s List at Bridgewater College for the spring semester. Conwell was among approximately 600 students named to the Dean’s List, which was announced this week by Associate Provost Dr. Jamie J. Frueh. Students on the Dean’s List at Bridgewater have attained a 3.4 or better grade point average out of a possible 4.0.

Farmville’s Evelyn Weese and Prospect’s Cal Rider both made the Dean’s List at the College of William and Mary (WM). To achieve Dean’s List status at WM, a full-time undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 Quality Point Average during the semester. At Shenandoah University, Farmville’s Bodie Beach and Dillwyn’s Faith Biggers both made the Dean’s List for the Spring Semester. Beach also made the President’s List at Shenandoah.