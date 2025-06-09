Herald Death Notices for Monday, June 9

Published 5:40 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

See below for today’s death notices.

Barbara Radoise Scott, 78 of Appomattox, passed away June 3. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 10, noon, at Sulphur Spring Baptist Church, Prospect. Interment was in the church cemetery. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville served the family.

Robert Leroy Gregory, 82 of Dillwyn, passed away June 3. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 11, at noon, at Bright and Morning Star Holy Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

