Herald Death Notices for Monday, June 2

Published 5:25 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

See below for today’s death notices.

James Walter Canady, 93 of Winslow Township, New Jersey, formerly of Cumberland, passed away May 26. Funeral service will be held on Wednesday, June 4, noon, at the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home. Interment will be in the Zion Baptist Church Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Florine Johnson Brown, 92 of Dillwyn, passed away May 28. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 5, at noon, at Baptist Union Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

James W. Mosley, 81 of Washington D.C., passed away Feb. 16. Memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 7, at 11 a.m., at the Chapel of Reid’s Funeral Home. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.

William Hughes “Bill” Gates, graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 14, at 11 a.m., at Pisgah Baptist Church, Rice. Puckett Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

For any questions in regards to death notices and/or obituaries, please email obits@farmvilleherald.com or call (434) 394-0398.