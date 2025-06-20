Herald Death Notices for Friday, June 20

Published 12:29 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

See below for today’s death notices.

Sheila Belinda Lee, 65 of Dillwyn, passed away June 12. Funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 17, 2 p.m., at Morning Valley Baptist Church, Dillwyn. Interment was in the Chambers Family Cemetery, Dillwyn. Reid’s Funeral Home of Dillwyn served the family.

Sheryl Jackson Bayne, 81 of Brooklyn, New York, formerly of Prospect, passed away June 10. Graveside funeral service and interment will be held on Tuesday, June 24, 11 a.m., at Peaks Baptist Church Cemetery, Prospect. Bland-Reid Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.

