‘Flame of Hope’ Torch Run set for this Saturday

Published 12:41 am Thursday, June 26, 2025

The Appomattox Sheriff’s Office and Prince Edward Sheriff’s Office will be teaming up once again for the Law Enforcement Torch Run later this week. Members of Central Virginia’s finest will carry the “Flame of Hope” along High Bridge Trail to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Virginia athletes.

“We were looking for a fun, interesting area to do the run, especially this year,” said Rodney Brisentine. The 47-year-old Pamplin native, who serves as a sergeant in the Appomattox County Sheriff’s Office, helped organize the event. “So with that, we decided to partner with (Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office) and have the run on High Bridge Trail toward Elam.”

The first annual Region 9 Community Run will be held June 28 this year and community members of all ability levels are invited to participate or attend the event. The Torch Run route begins at 1779 Pamplin Road in Pamplin and stretches 3.7 miles, ending in Elam. The “Flame of Hope” will take off at 8 a.m. and will be carried to Sulphur Springs Road near trail milepost 18W.

The Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Virginia brings together officers from agencies and departments across the Commonwealth to raise more than a million dollars annually. Each summer, law enforcement officials carry the Flame of Hope across the state, culminating with the Torch Run Final Leg, and the lighting of the cauldron to officially open the Summer Games in Richmond. The nearly 1,900 mile, 8-day Torch Run involves more than 2,000 law enforcement personnel representing more than 200 law enforcement agencies across Virginia.

Putting things together

Since Brisentine began organizing internally with Appomattox Sheriff Robert Richardson for the Region 9 Torch Run, the agency has rallied numerous other local organizations to the cause. That includes Prince Edward Sheriff Tony Epps and his Sheriff’s Office, along with the Appomattox Emergency Response Unit, the Prince Edward Emergency Rescue Squad, both Appomattox and Prince Edward County Schools, among others.

“We’re looking to raise recognition to the need of the Special Olympics in Virginia,” said Brisentine. “We’re hoping this will be the first (Region 9) Torch Run of many more to come.”

This season there are 17 active fundraising campaigns on the Special Olympics Virginia site for the Virginia Region 9 area team. Those interested can donate to the cause at https://impact.specialolympicsva.org/team/662165.

Special Olympics Virginia organizes and runs year-round athletic training and nearly 2,000 competitions each year. More than 30,000 Special Olympics Virginia athletes of all ability levels are able to participate with no cost to the participant.