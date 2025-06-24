Herald News Briefs: Farmville demolition starts, Ponytails advance Published 6:56 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The good news is that work has started on what will eventually be a Chipotle restaurant in Farmville. It just might take a minute before you start recognizing the building. The reason for that, as Farmville planning staff told the planning commission last Wednesday, is that demolition is starting.

This new business will take over at 2004 South Main Street, the site of the former Ken’s Car Coop. The plan is to demolish the existing structure, then build a one-story, 2,325 square foot restaurant with a pick-up window. Demolition has started, with the goal to have inside seating, a patio area with some seating there and then a pickup window as well. Farmville’s rules require a business this size to have 20 parking spaces. The business, meanwhile, is planning 26.

As part of the plan, the entrance to the site from South Main Street will be closed, replaced with a sidewalk. There will instead be just one way to enter, on the left side of the property at Bowling Lane. And for those nearby, concerned about seeing all the construction, there’s a wooded area to the left of the property. The idea is for that to act as a buffer between this planned Farmville restaurant and the building that fronts Spring Valley Road.

Honoring High Bridge’s anniversary

Sunday, June 22 marked an important anniversary for High Bridge. It was on that date in 1914 that the steel High Bridge opened to rail traffic for the first time. The structure had replaced the original wooden bridge, which stood during the Civil War.

It was the site of two battles late in the Civil War. On April 6, 1865, the Union attempted to destroy High Bridge to prevent Confederate forces from crossing in their retreat westward. In response, the Confederates sent cavalry to defend the bridge, successfully defending it. After Lee and his men crossed, they tried to burn the bridge to delay the Union pursuit. The pursuing Union forces intervened, engaging the Confederate rear guard in the second battle for the bridge.

This time, however, it was the Union’s victory. With only a few spans burnt off the rail bridge, and the wagon bridge completely intact, the pursuing Union could continue their pursuit, pressuring the Confederates out of Farmville.

Today, the bridge remains the centerpiece of the High Bridge Trail State Park. In 2006, the Norfolk Southern Rail Company donated 31 miles of track to the state of Virginia to found a new state park. Over the course of six years, segments of the trail were opened to the public. On April 6, 2012, the 147th anniversary of the Battle of High Ridge, the bridge itself was opened to the public.

Ponytails advance to state competition

The Prince Edward Farmville Youth Association Ponytails are headed to the state tournament. The team beat Nottoway 3-2 over the weekend to earn the 2025 District championship. The District Tournament was hosted this year by Prince Edward, who recruited volunteers from around the community to make things work with all the games taking place. As for the Ponytails? Now it’s on to the Dixie State Tournament in Charlottesville. That begins July 11.