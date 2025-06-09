Published 5:49 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

E. Marie B. Vaughan, 82 of Farmville, passed away on June 8, surrounded by her family.

Marie was born on March 19, 1943 in Cumberland, to the late Robert and Patsy Berger. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend.

In addition to her parents, Marie is preceded in death by her siblings; Barbara Ann Sullivan, Norma Jean Combs, Jimmy Berger and her loving husband of 58 years, Dickie Vaughan.

She is survived by her loving children; Michael (Amy) Vaughan, of Farmville, and Betty Jo V. Speas (Barry), of Pensacola, Florida; two very special nieces; Connie Gammon-McMillan and Lisa Pate; one brother, David Berger; and nieces, Vikki Kelly and Kim Fahrner.

Marie was employed by Cumberland County School for 30 plus years. She never met a stranger, in fact, she had many friends she considered family.

She was a member of Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church.

Family and friends will meet at Puckett Funeral Home on Wednesday, June 11, for a visitation at 11 a.m., with a service to follow at noon. Interment will follow at Grove Cemetery in Cumberland.

In lieu of flowers and food, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to Fitzgerald Memorial Baptist Church, Grove Cemetery or Randolph District Fire or Rescue.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.