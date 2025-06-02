Published 6:04 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Oct. 4, 1935 – May 27, 2025

Dr. Phillip M. Cook Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, dentist and master storyteller, passed away peacefully on May 27, at VCU Medical Center after a brief illness. He was 89 years old.

Born in Burkeville to Odell Lewis Cook and Maude Fears Cook, Phil was raised on a farm where he developed a lifelong love for the land, animals, and the enduring values of hard

work, humility and kindness. He carried these principles with him to Hampden-Sydney College, where he was a proud member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity, and later earned his Doctor of Dental Surgery degree from the Medical College of Virginia in 1966.

Phil practiced general dentistry in Chesterfield County, where he cared for patients with remarkable skill, warmth and compassion. He retired in 1992 after a long and trusted career, remembered not only for his clinical expertise but for the way he made people feel, heard, valued, and genuinely cared for.

A leader in his field, Phil also served as President of the Southside Study Club, where he mentored others and championed professional growth and fellowship among colleagues.

Outside of dentistry, Phil lived life fully and joyfully. He was an avid hunter, fisherman, and golfer, and loved nothing more than working on his farm, always happiest with his hands in the dirt or a project underway. For the past 15 winters, he and Nancy made their second home in Sebring, Florida, where they formed treasured friendships with folks from Canada, Connecticut, Kentucky, and just about everywhere in between.

Phil had a deep love for animals, especially dogs, and leaves behind his cherished companion, Lizzie, who remained faithfully by his side, sleeping at his feet on his last day.

What Phil may be remembered for most, however, is the joy he brought to others through his infectious humor and storytelling. He had a quick wit, a talent for pulling off funny pranks, and an unmatched ability to tell a story: long, detailed, and full of heart. As he often reminded those listening, “You need ALL the facts.”

He shared 58 wonderful years of marriage with his devoted wife, Nancy, who remained his

constant and dearest companion. He is survived by Nancy; their daughter, Andrea McMahon and her daughters, Kyra and Delaney; and their son, Milton, his wife, Kirstin, and their children,

Colby and Anna. His grandchildren were his pride and joy, and they all knew that “Papa” could make even a trip to the grocery store feel like an adventure.

Phil’s legacy is one of laughter, love, loyalty, and deep devotion to his family, his friends, his profession, and to living life with heart and humor.

A visitation was held on Saturday, May 31, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville. A service celebrating Phil’s life took place on Sunday, June 1, at 2 p.m., also at Puckett Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Bagby Memorial Baptist Church Piano Fund in Burkeville, or to Shriners Hospitals for Children, in honor of Phil’s generous spirit, love of music and lifelong commitment to caring for others.