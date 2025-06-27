Published 2:00 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Aug. 29, 1937 – June 18, 2025

Dorothy Edna Morris (née Stephenson), 87, passed away peacefully on June 18, in Midlothian. She was born on August 29, 1937, in Johnson County, North Carolina.

Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Robert Morris; her son, Robert “Terry” Morris; grandson, James “Matt” Morris; her parents, Clarence and Evie Stephenson; her brothers, Clyde and Cheryl Stephenson and her sisters, Claire Corkindoll and Ruth Jesse.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Gregg and Pamela Morris; grandsons, Joshua and Seth Morris; granddaughters, Holly Hill and Randall Bateman; and eight cherished great-grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews. Dorothy’s love for her family was steadfast, and she leaves behind a legacy of strength, grace, and quiet devotion.

Known for her gentle spirit and kind heart, Dorothy touched the lives of everyone who knew her. She will be remembered for the warmth she brought into every room and the deep love she gave so freely to her family.

A private family service will be held in her memory. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages donations to a charity of your choice in honor of Dorothy’s life.