Cumberland Middle School names new assistant principal Published 12:33 am Friday, June 13, 2025

Cumberland County Public Schools filed another administrative spot this week, naming Michael Hill as the new assistant principal at Cumberland Middle. Hill, who has been at the school as a math teacher, brings more than 30 years of experience in education and a strong commitment to student-centered leadership.

More about Hill’s background

Hill holds a Bachelor of Science in Interdisciplinary Studies and a Master of Science in Elementary Education from Old Dominion University, as well as a Post-Master’s Certificate in Administration and Supervision from Longwood University. His career spans grades 5 through 12 and includes work in traditional classrooms, collaborative teams, the International Baccalaureate program, and gifted education. Prior to joining Cumberland Middle School, Mr. Hill served four years as part of a middle school administrative team, focusing on instructional leadership and school culture.

“I am truly honored to continue serving the Cumberland community in this new role,” Hill said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside our dedicated staff to build on the great work already happening at CMS. Together, we will continue to create a safe, inclusive, and inspiring learning environment that meets the needs of our students.”

Support at Cumberland Middle

Jason Mawyer, incoming principal of Cumberland Middle School, said he looked forward to adding Hill to his leadership team.

“Michael Hill is exactly the type of leader we need—thoughtful, experienced, and deeply committed to doing what’s best for students,” Mawyer said in a statement. “I’m confident he’ll help move our team forward with purpose and passion.”

Hill’s department has excelled at the school in recent years. At Cumberland Middle School, 72% of students passed the math exam this past year. That marks the third straight year the school has been above the state average for that section.

The support for Hill was echoed by incoming superintendent and current Cumberland High Principal Missy Shores.

“We are building a strong team at CMS and across the division. Mr. Hill’s appointment reflects our commitment to leadership that puts students first,” Shores said. “As we look ahead, we must continue to grow together and ensure every school is moving in the right direction.”