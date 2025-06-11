Cumberland High gets familiar face as new principal Published 11:13 am Wednesday, June 11, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Cumberland High has a new principal. The school district announced on Wednesday, June 11 that Dr. Elif Elif Kalemdaroglu-Wheeler will be taking over the position, effective as of July 1. Dr. Wheeler has been the assistant principal at Cumberland High since last September and has worked in education for more than 25 years.

More about Wheeler’s background

Dr. Wheeler holds a Bachelor’s degree in Liberal Arts with concentrations in Political Science and Economics and a Minor in Business. She earned both her B.A. and M.A. in Leadership in Education from the University of Notre Dame of Maryland. She also received a Post-Master’s Certification in Educational Leadership and Administration from George Washington University and holds a Doctorate in Educational Leadership with a specialization in Curriculum and Instruction from the University of Phoenix. She is currently pursuing a Master’s of Jurisprudence in Education Law and Special Education Advocacy from St. Mary’s University School of Law.

Throughout her career, Dr. Wheeler has served as a teacher of Special Education, Social Studies, and Science at both the middle and high school levels and has held numerous leadership positions, including Department Chair, Behavior Intervention Coordinator, Dean of Students, Athletic Director, Instructional Coach, Head of Academy, and Director of Virtual Curriculum and Instruction. She is also a Fellow in Residence with both the Center for Leadership Studies and Organizational Research and the Center for Educational and Instructional Technology Research at the University of Phoenix.

Email newsletter signup

“It is an honor to take on this new role and continue working with incredibly talented individuals while witnessing the progress of our students,” said Dr. Wheeler. “I am deeply honored to be a part of the Duke community, and I eagerly anticipate the continued growth and strength of our partnership.”

Focusing on Cumberland High

Wheeler takes over from Missy Shores, who will transition on July 1 from the principal’s seat to an administrative chair as the new superintendent for Cumberland. Shores said that Wheeler was the perfect person for the job.

“Dr. Wheeler is a thoughtful and experienced instructional leader who has already contributed so much to our school,” Shores said. “I am excited to see her step into this role and continue to lead CHS with a student-centered vision. Securing our administrative team is a top priority, and I am confident this transition will support continued success at the high school.”

Wheeler also got support from Cumberland’s outgoing superintendent, Dr. Chip Jones.

“I am thrilled to see Ms. Shores building a strong leadership team as she prepares to take the reins of the division,” Jones said. “Having Dr. Wheeler in place at CHS will ensure continuity and stability. Her experience and familiarity with our school community make her the ideal choice to lead the Dukes forward.”