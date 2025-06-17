Cumberland County FFA chapter earns honors at state convention Published 1:06 am Tuesday, June 17, 2025

It was a time to celebrate for the Cumberland County FFA (Future Farmers of America). The group competed at last week’s Virginia FFA Convention, while one of their members earned a state degree, the latest in a number of Cumberland students so honored.

All total, 10 of Cumberland’s FFA members made the trip to the 99th Virginia FFA State Convention, held on the campus of Virginia Tech. And they picked up a number of awards along the way, including a gold rating for Public Relations, a silver rating as a “Superior Chapter” for the Commonwealth of Virginia and a silver rating as a “national superior chapter”. That last prize is a considerable achievement, as it places Cumberland among the top chapters across the nation. In addition, the chapter celebrated as one member received the Virginia FFA State Degree, the highest honor an FFA member can achieve at the state level.

Despite having incomplete teams in some categories, Cumberland FFA members showed grit and dedication, with all groups finishing within the Top 15 in the state in their respective events.

“This year’s convention gave our members a clear picture of what’s possible,” said Cumberland FFA Advisor Joshua Fleenor. “Our results were impressive given the circumstances, but we know we can aim even higher next year with full teams and continued hard work.”

Students in attendance ranged from 8th to 11th grade and while at the convention, they attended leadership workshops, participated in state sessions, and celebrated the legacy and future of agricultural education.

Fleenor earns state degree

And now we turn the focus to Cumberland’s William Fleenor, who was given the Virginia FFA state degree during last week’s events.

There are a few requirements to achieve before earning a state degree. You must be an active FFA member for at least the last 24 months. You have to finish at least 360 hours of agriculture education instruction at or above the 9th grade level. Also, you have to demonstrate leadership by performing 10 parliamentary law procedures, serve on a major committee or be a chapter officer, while participating in at least five FFA activities above the chapter level. A student also has to either earn and invest at least $1,000 or work a minimum of 300 hours in a Supervised Agricultural Experience (SAE) program.

William Fleenor has exceeded these requirements through his multi-faceted involvement in agriculture, leadership, and service. Over the past three years, he has faithfully served as Sentinel for the Cumberland County FFA Chapter and developed an impressive SAE program that includes animal ownership, placement, and entrepreneurial projects. A Sentinel, by the way, stands by the door at each FFA meeting, assigned to help the president maintain order.

In addition to his achievements in agriculture, William is a well-rounded student and community leader. He is an honor roll student, a member of the National Honor Society (NHS), and was awarded the Citizenship Award by Cumberland County High School this past year. He is also a youth leader at his church and a starting football player and team captain for the Cumberland County Dukes.

William has represented his chapter in numerous Career Development Events (CDEs), including Livestock Judging, Agricultural Mechanics, Forestry Judging, and the school’s Cattle Working Team.

William has also competed in the area and state tractor driving competition for the last three years. Most recently, he placed second in the state for the two wheel wagon portion, third in state for the written test portion, 12th in the state for the four-wheel wagon portion, and finally finishing in the top 10 in the state overall. He also was the runner up in the state skid steer operators contest at the Virginia FFA State Tractor Driving and inaugural Skid Steer Operators Contest.

As he enters his senior year in the 2025–2026 academic year, William plans to continue raising the bar by pursuing the American FFA Degree, the highest honor awarded at the national level. After graduation, William intends to either enroll at Virginia Tech or pursue a career in welding through technical education.

“William represents the best of what FFA stands for; leadership, scholarship, hard work, and service,” said FFA Advisor and his dad, Joshua Fleenor. “His growth and accomplishments are a reflection of his determination and the bright future he’s building.” “It often can be tough maintaining multiple roles, as coach, advisor and Dad but no matter which hat I put on, I’ll always be Dad first, and I’m very proud of William no matter what role I view him through”.