Published 5:59 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Charles “Alvin” Penick, affectionately known as “Alvin”, 64, of Farmville, passed away on Wednesday, May 28, at Johnston-Willis Hospital. Mr. Penick was born in Prince Edward County on June 24, 1960, the son of the late William F. Penick and Wanda Faye (Lewis) Newton.

Alvin was the owner of Alvin’s Body Shop and ABO Self Storage located on Cumberland Road. All his life Alvin was surrounded by automobile repair passed down by his father but it was body and paint work that Mr. Penick found his calling; mastering the trade and turning perfection into his art. Alvin was an avid outdoorsman and loved hunting and fishing but favored bow hunting overall.

Mr. Penick was survived by his; soulmate, Margaret Teague and two sons, Kevin (Christa) Penick and Ryan (Jadah) Penick both of Farmville and Grayson (Jay) Caddell. Alvin was also survived by his siblings; a wonderful sister, Cheryl Penick and two hard working brothers, Michael D. Penick and Mitchell B. Newton. In addition he is also survived by nine grandchildren and many other loving family members.

A visitation will be held on Monday, June 2, from 6 – 8 p.m. at Shorter Funeral Home. A funeral service was held on Tuesday, June 3, at 11 a.m. in Cumberland Presbyterian Church with interment in the church cemetery.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.