Buckingham High shuts out Riverheads, advances to championship Published 9:11 pm Wednesday, June 4, 2025

Another game, another win for Buckingham High. The Knights on Wednesday night beat the Riverheads Gladiators 8-0 for their second straight shutout and to secure a spot in the regional championship. This was the Avery Schaeffer show in many ways. The Buckingham senior put on a show on the mound Wednesday. Schaeffer pitched six shutout innings, securing the win. He also helped himself at the plate, collecting six RBIs on the night. And he did it in front of a sea of white. Wednesday was a whiteout, with the crowd encouraged to dress all in white (or as much as possible).

With the win, Buckingham High earns another home game, which is coming Thursday afternoon. The school will play host to the regional championship, with the first pitch set for 4 p.m. Anyone who comes is asked to dress in green and gold. The team is also encouraging residents to “bring the pom poms, the horns and even deck out your dogs in green and gold!”

As for who the Knights will play in the regional championship, that will be Strasburg. They beat Fort Defiance Wednesday night 9 to 7 and will travel to Buckingham on Thursday.

Also with Wednesday’s win, Buckingham High improves to 17-1 on the season. It’s worth mentioning that the final two teams from each region automatically earn a spot in the state tournament. That means before a pitch is thrown Thursday, Buckingham has already earned a spot to compete for the state tournament, which begins next Tuesday.

Buckingham High players named to All-District

A number of Buckingham players also made the list for the James River District’s All-District teams. Schaffer was named to the first team All-District as a pitcher and the second team All-District as a second baseman. Ethan Walter made the first team as an outfielder, while catcher Wyatt Bickford, first baseman Trey Jones and pitcher/outfielder Kayne Wooten all made the second team All-District.