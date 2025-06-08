Buckingham County bed and breakfast application filed Published 7:45 pm Sunday, June 8, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Robert and Stacey Maslyn want to eventually retire to Buckingham County. But in the meantime, the Chesapeake couple want to use the property they’ve purchased as a bed and breakfast and short-term rental property. And to do that, they’ll need a special use permit.

The application was introduced during the Buckingham Planning Commission’s Tuesday, May 27 meeting. It involves the property at 2612 Plank Road in Dillwyn, sitting in the Curdsville District. It’s a single family home with a two-car detached garage on site, purchased by the couple in November 2024. In their application, the Maslyns say they want to operate it as a property that will go up on AirBnB, Vrbo and other sites. The goal is to do that for roughly the next seven years,

“We have made many upgrades to the property to make it more attractive to current residents of the area and to give people visiting the area a nice place to stay,” Stacey Maslyn wrote in the couple’s application. That includes drywall work, electrical repairs and renovations, as well as plumbing. Events would not be allowed at the house, she wrote, only small family parties. That was re-emphasized during the planning commission meeting, where she and Robert clarified that there would be an eight person maximum allowed at any given time.

A bit of Buckingham County history

Email newsletter signup

And yes, the house does have a bit of local history attached to it. Known as The Eppes House, it was built in 1797 and has a connection to Thomas Jefferson in that his son-in-law, John Wayles Eppes, lived on the property after the death of his wife and Jefferson’s daughter Maria. When Maria died, John sold his property in Chesterfield and moved to Buckingham. Why Buckingham? That was something his former father-in-law had strongly suggested.

Jefferson wanted John to run for Congress, to challenge and unseat a political rival in John Randolph. John eventually did that in 1813.

So why do the current owners need to come and ask for a permit, in order to allow the house to be used as an Air BnB? It’s because the property and the surrounding area is zoned Agriculture (A-1). Buckingham’s zoning ordinance doesn’t allow a bed and breakfast or short-term rental like they’re proposing in that area, at least not as a ‘by right’ permitted use. Instead, it can be approved through a special use permit, with authorization from the commission and later the Buckingham board of supervisors.

The request now goes to a public hearing at the Buckingham planning commission’s June meeting. If that’s successful, then it’ll advance to the board of supervisors.