Published 5:55 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Betty Dunnavant Cook went to be with her Lord and family May 28. Betty was born March 13, 1934 in Charlotte Court House. She attended Longwood College for a year before meeting John Calvin Cook.

Betty and Calvin were married soon afterwards and started a family on the farm. They were married for 62 years and had four children. Betty entered the workforce after all of her children had started school and found her passion for decorating and interior design at the Floor Shop and Carpet House in Farmville.

Betty was active in Church, filling a variety of roles from teaching nursery and preschool, to choir member, pianist, President of WMU and the first woman Deacon. Betty loved teaching and laying the foundation for a Christian life for many children in the community.

She was preceded in death by her husband, John Calvin Cook; father, Leroy Cole Dunnavant; mother, Ethel Sprinkle Dunnavant; stepfather, Rob Moore; sisters, Mae Sizemore, Minnie Pridgen and Helen Mathews; brothers, Marion Dunnavant, Leroy “Pete” Cole Dunnavant Jr. as well as four half brothers.

Betty is survived by her daughter, Sylvia Schutt (Bobby); sons, Alan Cook (Pam), Dale Cook (Cheryl), and Randy Cook (Laura Lee); grandchildren, Adam Schutt, Matthew Schutt, Clay Cook, Bristan Campbell, Amy Williams, J.T. Cook, Ryan Badger, Cassie Badger, Aaron Cook, Daniel Cook and 17 great grandchildren. She is also survived by a sister, Frances Wilmouth as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

A visitation was held on Friday, May 30, at noon. A funeral service began at 1 p.m. in Bagby Memorial Baptist Church. Interment was in the church cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home served the family. www.puckettfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Bagby Memorial Baptist Church Piano Fund, C/O Jean Fowlkes, 1215 Grapelawn Road, Burkeville, VA 23922.