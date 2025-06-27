Published 3:26 pm Friday, June 27, 2025

Auburn Farley Estes, 82 of Rice, was reunited with loved ones that had gone to be with the Lord on June 25. Auburn was born June 13, 1943 to Gordon and Lucille Estes of Rice.

He is survived by his wife, Lynne Estes; daughters, Jennifer Norwood, Ashley LaFata (Frank) and Lindsey Eggleston and three brothers, Howard Estes (Lynn), TJ Estes and William Estes (Sandy). He had 9 grandchildren and three great grandchildren.

He was a familiar face at First National Bank and then later at First Virginia Bank. Auburn was a jack of many traits; after leaving the bank you could find him at Wilson Electric Company and then Farmville Automotive. His passion was his family and The Five County Fair. He served as Five County Fair Manager for 56 years, but was involved with the fair since the age of 19. Auburn WAS the Five County Fair to many.

The family will receive friends and family at Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville on Friday, June 27 from 6-8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Puckett Funeral Home, in Farmville, on Saturday, June 28 at 3 p.m.. with burial with military honors at Sandy Creek Baptist Church 25450 Saylers Creek Road Jetersville VA., in the church cemetery.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.