Published 5:52 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Ann Harris Gussett, a devoted educator, avid bridge player, enthusiastic traveler, and admirer of the arts, died in Richmond, on May 22, after a brief illness.

She was 82 years old.

Ann is survived by her loving husband of 59 years, James Clayton Gussett; her son, Michael Harris Gussett; her daughter, Laura Ann Gussett Kump (Chris); her cherished grandchildren, Isabel Kathryn Kump and Brooks Clayton Kump; her sister, Macy Frampton, and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Denny Harris, Bel Campbell and Ben Harris.

Ann was born and raised in Thomasville, North Carolina, earned her Bachelor of Arts in Religious Studies from Greensboro College and Master of Arts in Reading from Longwood College, lived in Brunswick, Georgia, and settled in Farmville, in 1966 with her husband.

Ann was a dedicated mother and family member, who brought lively conversation and a strong presence everywhere she went. Professionally, she spent 20 years as a kindergarten teacher and reading specialist in the Prince Edward County School system. She was an active member in the Farmville United Methodist Church, spent decades as a member of several Farmville bridge clubs, enjoyed her book club, loved to entertain in her home, and valued time spent with friends and family. Ann had a passion for travel (to near and far off places), recognizing the education travel brought, and she also held a deep love of the Carolina beaches and mountains. She was a sports enthusiast and a huge fan of college basketball, the Olympics and golf. Ann also had a deep passion for theater and the arts. In her retirement, she took classes and honed her photography skills.

Ann loved being a grandmother and found so much joy in her two grandchildren. She visited them often, loved traveling with them to introduce them to new experiences and cultures, and delighted in hosting them at her house for visits and sleepovers. Simply put, she enjoyed being with them and watching them grow up.

In recent years Ann enjoyed going to the movies, taking in the view from her back porch, playing bridge, visiting with friends and family, and ending her days watching “The Wheel.”

Ann Harris Gussett lived a life full of love, purpose, and experiences.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, June 12, at 11 a.m. at Farmville United Methodist Church with visitation from 10:30-11 a.m. and a reception following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Farmville United Methodist Church, FACES Food Pantry or Waterworks Players.