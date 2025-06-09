Published 5:44 pm Monday, June 9, 2025

Ann Elizabeth Scott Tharpe, 85, of Drakes Branch, departed this earth for her heavenly home on June 6, surrounded by family that loved her dearly. She was born in Charlotte County on July 19, 1939 to Henry Cleveland Scott and Eva Mae Newcomb Scott. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by four brothers, Clarence, Otis, Sydnor and William (Pete) Scott; and four sisters, Margaret Townsend, Francis Green, Charlotte Barker and Kathy Scott.

Ann married James Ray Tharpe in 1958 and was a loving and devoted wife until his passing in 2019. Together they established a loving family and a successful business. Ann was a lifetime member of Lebanon Church, loved the Lord and spent many hours reading her Bible. She was an amazing mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt, sister and friend. Her passion was taking care of others and she helped so many loved ones throughout her lifetime. She was often called “an angel on earth”. She loved family time, music and planting flowers.

Surviving are her three children, Judy T. Forlines, Donna T. Crews and Timothy R. Tharpe (Lisa); seven grandchildren, Krystle Forlines (Jake), Danielle Ferrell (Kevin), Desiree Lipscomb (Jake), Whitney Canada (Bryan), Dylan Crews, Joshua Tharpe and Alexis Tharpe; seven great-

grandchildren, Kendrix, Harper, Arbor, Brantley, Zeplin, Bristol and Zeland; sister, Linda Mason (Tom); brothers-in-law, Harold Tharpe (Margaret) and McKinley Barker; sister-in-law, Margaret G. Tharpe; special loved ones, Danny Crews and David Forlines; and a gracious host of nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held at 2 p.m., Monday, June 9, in Lebanon Church, Drakes Branch, with interment in the church cemetery. The family received friends at the church one hour prior to the funeral service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Lebanon Church.

The Browning-Duffer Funeral Home in Keysville was in charge of arrangements.