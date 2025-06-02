Published 5:29 pm Monday, June 2, 2025

Dec. 5, 1950 – May 30, 2025

Alton Sidney Hanes, 74, of Dillwyn, passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 30, at Centra Southside Hospital in Farmville.

Alton was preceded in death by his parents, Robert L. and Beulah W. Hanes.

He is survived by his loving wife, Katherine Hanes; children, Brian Hanes (wife Melissa Hanes) and Karen Borgerding (husband, Tyler Borgerding); and cherished grandchildren, Levi, Hunter, Trevor, Ellie, Annette and Nathaniel. He is also survived by his sister, Brenda Absher (husband, Gene Absher).

Alton dedicated his career as a nationally recognized mechanic for VDOT, where he was known not only for his skill but also for his unwavering commitment to helping others. When he wasn’t working, Alton could be found with a fishing rod in hand, pursuing his love for the outdoors.

Those who knew Alton will remember him for his ever-present smile and the warmth of his laughter. He was the sweetest and kindest man, always ready with a joke or a story to brighten someone’s day.

Alton’s legacy of love, humor, and generosity will live on in all who knew and loved him.

Visitation will be held at Dunkum Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 3, at 1 p.m. The funeral service will be at 2 p.m., with interment at Hanes Chapel.

In addition to flowers, the family welcomes donations to the Hanes Chapel Building Fund.