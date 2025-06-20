Published 12:39 pm Friday, June 20, 2025

Adrian Bruce Carrol Hayden, age 92, formerly of Rice, passed away peacefully at his coastal residence in Southport, North Carolina on the morning of Monday, June 2. Mr. Hayden, a builder at heart, owner of Crewe General Contracting and A.B. Hayden Construction Company and a Korean War era United States Air Force Veteran, was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Anne Price Hayden, formerly of Green Bay, who passed on Dec. 6, 2014.

He is survived by his eldest son, Adrian Spencer Hayden, of Southport, North Carolina; his daughter, Kimberly Gale Hayden, of Southport, North Carolina and his son, Kevin Parker Hayden of Powhatan; grandchildren, Adrian Robert Hayden, Kirsten Hayden Irby, Adrianna Meridith Halley, Willian Parker Hayden, Harry Daniel Hayden and Virginia Anne Hayden as well as four great grandchildren: Aylin Wren Halley, Ruxin Thayer Halley, Hayden James Irby and Samuel Silas Irby.

The family will hold a graveside memorial service at Liberty Christian Church in Green Bay on Saturday, June 28, at 1 p.m. All are welcome to attend.