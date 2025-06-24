A mix of new, familiar faces fill open roles at Prince Edward schools Published 5:57 pm Tuesday, June 24, 2025

The leadership picture for schools in Prince Edward is starting to take shape. On Tuesday, June 24, incoming Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones announced several hirings for the upcoming school year. These hirings mark a ‘new chapter’ for Prince Edward schools, he added.

“I want to thank the Prince Edward County School Board, Acting Superintendent Dr. Cox, and everyone involved in this process for their thoughtful leadership and support,” Jones said. “These appointments mark a new chapter for our schools, and I look forward to the incredible work we will accomplish together.”

At Prince Edward County Elementary School, Nicholas Balducci will take over as assistant principal for the upcoming year. Balducci brings nearly a decade of educational experience across rural and urban school divisions, Prince Edward officials said. Most recently, he served as Assistant Principal at JEJ Moore Middle School in Prince George County, where he led

initiatives in instructional leadership, special education, and discipline. A former math coach and teacher, Balducci holds master’s degrees in Administration and Supervision from Liberty University and in Instructional Leadership from Northern Arizona University. He is known for his student-centered leadership and dedication to academic growth.

At Prince Edward County High, Aundrea Felder will take over as assistant principal. Felder, herself a graduate of Prince Edward, has served the division for more than a decade, beginning as a middle school English teacher and most recently serving as an Instructional mentor. Felder is recognized for her work in instructional coaching, literacy improvement, and professional development. She holds degrees from the College of William & Mary, Liberty University, and an Educational Leadership Endorsement from Longwood University, where she graduated with a 4.0 GPA.

More new hires for Prince Edward schools

Prince Edward High will also have a new athletic director this fall, as Jeremy Eubank takes over the position. He will also serve as student activities coordinator.

Eubank brings over a decade of leadership experience in school athletics and holds two nationally respected certifications from the National Interscholastic Athletic Administrators Association (NIAAA): Certified Master Athletic Administrator (CMAA) and Certified Athletic Administrator (CAA). He has led athletic programs at North Cross School and Chatham Hall, earning numerous accolades and building inclusive, student-centered athletic cultures. His deep involvement in state and national athletic organizations speaks to his commitment to excellence.

On the district level, Meredith Watkins has been named as Coordinator of Teaching and Learning. She has served as an assistant principal, instructional coach, and special education teacher. She holds a Postgraduate Professional License with endorsements in Administration & Supervision (PreK–12 and Central Office), Reading Specialist, and multiple areas of Special Education. In her current role at Amherst County Public Schools, she has led initiatives focused on attendance, professional development, inclusive education, and strengthening school- family relationships.

‘I am incredibly excited’

Jones added that he was looking forward to working with each of the new hires.

“I am incredibly excited about the talented leaders joining our team and the strong foundation we are building for the upcoming school year,” Jones said. “Each of these individuals brings experience, passion, and a commitment to supporting both students and staff.”

Jones himself officially takes office in Prince Edward on July 1.