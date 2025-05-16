Yogaville events center gets a final vote from supervisors Published 12:13 am Friday, May 16, 2025

No one spoke in opposition to the proposal on Monday night. In fact, as supervisors held a public hearing and considered the conditional use permit for a Yogaville events center, person after person spoke about how this was needed in the community and would be a benefit to everyone.

“It’s going to do a lot for the community,” Nancy Grossman told supervisors. “Not only does it help our community and grow our community, but people from outside the community come. It’s helpful to everyone.”

Others agreed, saying they need spaces like this in Buckingham where communities can get together and hold events. Why not be able to do something at home, rather than drive to another center farther away?

“In the area we live in, it’s so far to travel to attend other events,” said Santoshi Young. “I believe this space is very much needed.”

The goal here is to put together a multi-use event center, which could house a monthly vendor’s market, as well as any seasonal festivals, birthday parties or other community events. Applicant David Waters, who works as the administrator for the Village Sangha Association nonprofit nearby, would work with property owner Judith Evangelus to create a way for the community to celebrate events together. Both at the supervisors’ meeting and in earlier discussions with the planning commission, residents pointed out that if you currently want to have a birthday party or other type of event, there’s only a few spaces in Buckingham County where that can happen. And as a result, the majority of them fill up pretty quickly.

More people coming to Yogaville

The only concern previously raised by the planning commission had involved parking. Waters wanted a cap of 300 people for events. The commission members had suggested starting at 150. However, in those earlier meetings, Waters detailed his parking plan, with 40 on site at the property, 20 spaces allowed at the credit union site and 40 across the street at the Yogaville ashram maintenance facility. Officials with Yogaville have given permission for event attendees to park there.

Also, he reached out to Central Virginia Electric Cooperative, asking for permission to allow people to park under their power lines. The company gave approval for that. With the changes, the planning commission members said they felt satisfied that concern had been addressed, even if they still questioned how 300 people would fit. At the board of supervisors meetings, the parking question has been posed as a benefit, that it would be a good thing if that many people did show up and take part in an event at the facility, be it a market or someone’s birthday.

Supervisors saw no issue with the proposal, approving it by a 7-0 vote on Monday.