VDOT details when work will wrap up on John Randolph Road Published 12:17 am Friday, May 9, 2025

The frustration has been popping up for months now, as Cumberland residents expressed their annoyance. They emailed The Herald, complained online and generally wanted to know when the problem would be addressed. The good news? All the work involving John Randolph Road will be finished by either the end of this week or the beginning of next week.

There have been several issues with that road, causing problems for drivers in turn. There has been an unpaved section, running up to the connection with Route 45. Residents found it odd that even though the work wasn’t finished, someone had gone ahead and painted a double yellow line on it. The other main issue also involves a connection, one that’s been causing problems for tires and doing some damage for anyone who doesn’t slow to a crawl before dealing with it. About a fourth of a mile before you reach the connection with Cooks Road, drivers have been noticing a very clear difference. Cooks Road paving is about two inches higher off the ground than the unpaved, in places, John Randolph Road.

DOT officials have said in previous conversations with Cumberland officials that the road was in their spring work plans. Rain and general bad weather just delayed those plans a bit, so that they started in May, rather than April. But already, most of the work is complete now, with the final touches wrapping up soon.

“Paving is now complete and the connection no longer has a grade drop,” said Len Stevens. He works as communications manager for VDOT’s (Virginia Department of Transportation) Lynchburg District, of which Cumberland is part. “The only items remaining are line markings and shoulder stone and they should be completed by the end of this week, weather permitting.”

A quick look at the forecast shows more rainy weather expected, with an 80% chance of showers throughout Friday. So more than likely, it’ll finish up next week, but either way, the work is almost complete.