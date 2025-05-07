Published 5:27 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Sidney Allen Stafford, 84, of Farmville, passed away peacefully at home on Monday evening, April 28, surrounded by his loving family.

Born on Aug. 26, 1940, in Asheboro, North Carolina, Sidney was the son of the late Richmond and Dorothy Stafford. After graduating from Asheboro High School, he proudly enlisted in the United States Navy, beginning a distinguished military career.

While serving, Sidney met the love of his life, Martha, and together they raised six children. His naval career spanned over three decades, with tours during both the Vietnam War and the Persian Gulf War. He served aboard several aircraft carriers, including the USS Kitty Hawk, USS America and USS Carl Vinson. Following his retirement from the Navy, Sidney and Martha made their home in Farmville, where they enjoyed 60 wonderful years together until her passing in 2015.

Sidney was a man of deep faith, a devoted member of St. Teresa Catholic Church, and a proud American. He was known for his kind heart, his love for his family, and his appreciation for a good meal at Merk’s Diner. He found joy in simple moments and cherished the friendships he made in the community.

He is survived by his sister, Janet L. Stafford; stepdaughters, Marty Harris—who also served as his caregiver—and Deborah Ezell; along with numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren who will carry on his legacy of love and service.

A graveside service was held at Trinity Memorial Gardens in Farmville, on Wednesday, May 7, at 1 p.m., officiated by Fr. Chris Hess, Pastor, and Rev. Dr. Emmett R. McLane.

In honor of Sidney’s life and service, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Farmville or St. Teresa Catholic Church of Farmville.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.