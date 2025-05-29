Published 3:06 pm Thursday, May 29, 2025

Shirley Ann Oliver Fulcher, 87 of Prospect, passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on Tuesday, May 20.

Shirley was born Oct. 5,1937 in Farmville, daughter of the late Richard Baxter Oliver and Emma Pearl Ferguson Oliver. Shirley was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She is survived by her children, Lynn (MaryAnn) Fulcher, Farmville, Bobby (Sarah) Fulcher, Prospect, Vicki Lane Fulcher, Farmville, Michael (Tracey) Fulcher, Keysville and Greg Fulcher, Prospect. She has 12 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, John Robert Fulcher; a son, Rick Fulcher; a brother, R.B. Oliver and a great-grandson, Carter.

A funeral service was held on Saturday, May 24, at 2 p.m., at Glen Memorial Baptist Church in Prospect, with interment in the church cemetery. The family received friends from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday at the church.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Prospect Volunteer Fire Department.

Puckett Funeral Home served the family. www.puckettfh.com.