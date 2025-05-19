Ryan Odom tops Hampden-Sydney’s 2025 Hall of Fame class Published 3:15 pm Monday, May 19, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

The University of Virginia’s men’s basketball coach will be inducted into another school’s Hall of Fame this fall. Ryan Odom tops the list for this year’s Hampden-Sydney Athletic Hall of Fame class, which the college announced on Monday.

The 38th class of honorees also includes two-time Golf All-American Brian Burt, two-time Lacrosse All-American Ward Smith and three-time All-ODAC Basketball honoree Khobi Williamson. In addition, the 2005 Baseball Team will also be inducted into the Athletic Hall of Fame.

This year’s induction ceremony will take place on Friday, September 19, at 6:30 p.m. in Snyder Hall at the Kirk Athletic Center.

Spotlight falls on Ryan Odom

Email newsletter signup

It’s been a good year already for Ryan Odom. His VCU Rams won both the Atlantic 10 regular season and tournament titles, picking up victories in 18 of their last 20 games en route to a No. 11 seed in the NCAA tournament. Afterwards, he was offered and accepted the job as head coach of the University of Virginia Cavaliers.

Now he’s going to be inducted into the Hampden-Sydney Hall of Fame, a school where he graduated in 1996 and still holds the Hampden–Sydney Tigers all-time record for most three-point field goals in a season with 82.

Odom was a Second Team All-ODAC honoree in 1996, and helped the program to the 1995 ODAC Championship, while a member of two teams that advanced to the NCAA Tournament-finishing in the Sweet 16 in 1994 (22-6) and the Elite 8 in 1995 (28-3). He started 58 of 104 career games, finishing with 1,162 career points (32nd all-time), 336 career assists (ninth all-time) and 234 career three-point field goals (third all-time).

Odom was named head coach at the University of Virginia on March 22, 2025 after two seasons at VCU (52-21), two seasons at Utah State (44-25), five years at UMBC (97-60), one year at Lenoir-Rhyne (21-10) and a partial interim season at Charlotte (8-11). While at UMBC, the Retrievers became the first-ever #16 seed to win a first round NCAA Tournament game, upsetting top overall seed Virginia in 2018 (74-54).

The rest of the Hall of Fame class

Brian Burt was a two-time Golf Coaches Association of America (GCAA) First Team All-American (2014-15) and GCAA All-Region (2014-15) selection for the Tigers. He was also a two-time First Team All-ODAC (2014-15) honoree and was named to the 2014 ODAC Championship All-Tournament Team. Brian was a two-time NCAA Championship Qualifier (2014-15), finishing fifth at the 2014 NCAA Championship (67-69-80-75-291), and 12th at the 2015 NCAA Championship (68-74-73-77-292). He led the ODAC in 2014 scoring average (73.0) and finished second in the ODAC in 2015 scoring average (74.4).

Ward Smith was a two-time United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association (USILA) Third Team All-American and 1999 USILA Scholar All-American for the Tigers. He is considered one of the top cover defensemen to ever wear the H-SC uniform and was also a two-time First Team All-ODAC (1998-99) selection. A team captain, Ward helped the program to a four-year record of 41-17, including 18-6 in the ODAC, winning the 1998 ODAC Championship and advancing to the NCAA Tournament Quarterfinals in 1998 and 1999 as the Tigers combined to finish 23-6 overall and 11-1 in the ODAC those two years.

Khobi Williamson was a three-time All-ODAC honoree, including First Team in 2013 and 2014, and Third Team in 2012 and a D3hoops.com All-Region selection in 2014. He started 75 of 103 career games, finishing with 1,173 career points (31st all-time), 667 rebounds and 116 blocks (2nd all-time). Khobi helped the program to a four-year record of 75-36 overall, including 40-24 in the ODAC, winning a share of the 2013 ODAC regular season championship (14-2) and making an NCAA Tournament appearance that year while finishing 23-5 overall. He was a three-time team Toughness Award recipient and the 2014 Gammon Cup Winner.

2005 Baseball Team receives honors

Hampden-Sydney Baseball advanced to the 2005 NCAA Division III Championship World Series. The Tigers won 17 of their first 24 games and completed the season with a final record of 27-15, including 10-8 in the ODAC, before winning four consecutive games in four days to claim the ODAC Tournament Championship at Salem (VA) Memorial Stadium. H-SC defeated Bridgewater, 6-4, Guilford (NC), 9-2, Washington and Lee, 7-2, and Lynchburg, 4-3, in the title contest. The Tigers then won three-straight NCAA South Regional games in three days in Salisbury, Maryland, defeating host Salisbury, 4-0, before winning two games against Ferrum, 6-2 and 16-7, to advance to the World Series at Fox Cities Stadium in Grand Chute, Wisconsin. There, the Garnet & Grey fell to Rowan (NJ), 10-0, and to SUNY-Cortland, 9-6. The team was coached by head coach Jeff Kinne.

Beyond Ryan Odom, more about the Hall of Fame

The Hampden-Sydney College Athletic Hall of Fame was created in 1988 and is designed to honor men who have made outstanding contributions to Hampden-Sydney athletics and have helped bring recognition, honor, excellence and distinction to the College and its intercollegiate athletics program. Members are selected annually by the Hall of Fame Committee from nominations submitted by alumni and friends of the College. The four individuals and the baseball team will also be recognized at halftime of the home football game against Shenandoah University on Saturday, Sept. 20, a contest scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.