Proposed subdivision approved in Cumberland Published 12:35 am Saturday, May 24, 2025

A new subdivision took a big step forward on Monday, May 19, as the Cumberland planning commission approved the preliminary plan.

This is for a project set to be built on Sports Lake Road, with a final address still to be determined. It’s set up on 42.55 acres of land, with seven new lots planned. This qualifies as a “major” subdivision only because anything higher than five lots is considered in that category.

The way this works is that a preliminary plan gets submitted to the planning department, to be voted on by the planning commission. Once that’s approved, then the applicant on the final version. Unless requested by the Planning Commission at the time of their review, the revised preliminary plat does not need to come back for another vote. In this case, the Sports Lake Road subdivision met all county ordinance requirements and the planning commission signed off on it with a unanimous vote.

There are currently two other Cumberland subdivisions that have been approved and are moving forward with construction. That is Level Up Construction, a 5-lot subdivision on Oak Hill Road and one by Amelia’s Home Construction, a 3-lot subdivision on Columbia Road. Meanwhile, 54 other projects, both major and minor, are in various stages of development, not quite ready to come before the planning commission for consideration.