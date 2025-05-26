Herald News Briefs: Buckingham, Prince Edward students honored Published 12:14 am Monday, May 26, 2025

Buckingham, Prince Edward students graduate

Several Buckingham and Prince Edward students earned their degree this month at Radford University. The school made that announcement on Monday, May 26, highlighting the nearly 1,400 degrees given out over two ceremonies.

This year’s graduating class includes 259 first-generation college students, with graduates ranging in age from 18 to 66, and representing eight states, Washington, D.C., and 12 countries outside the United States. The nursing program had the largest number of students graduating from a single academic discipline.

Included in that graduate list was Dillwyn’s Elizabeth Dudley, Rice native Gracie Stevens, Jaedyn Randolph from Farmville and Morgan Randolph, also from Farmville.

Penick, Sangillo in Top 5

Landon Milam of Keeling sped past defending division champion Jordaine Penick of Meherrin on the sixth lap and led the rest of the way to win the 20-lap Dollar General Hornets Division race Saturday night at South Boston Speedway. The win was Milam’s second straight win in the division.

Jason DeCarlo of Chase City moved into second place on the 13th lap and took the runner-up spot, trailing Milam by .551-second at the finish. Dustin Davis of Nathalie finished third, Penick finished fourth and Max Sangillo of Farmville rounded out the top five finishers. NASCAR racing returns to South Boston Speedway on Saturday night, June 7 with the God’s Pit Crew Race Night event.

Hampden-Sydney competes in Commissioner’s Cup

The results of the 2024-25 Old Dominion Athletic Conference (ODAC) Commissioner’s Cup standings sponsored by Virginia Farm Bureau Insurance were announced on Monday, May 26 by the ODAC office. Hampden-Sydney College finished fifth among 13 full-member schools in the Men’s Cup Standings with a rating of .592, earning 74 of a possible 125 points. It equals the fifth-place finish of 2020-21 and 2017-18, the best finish since 2012-13 (fourth).

H-SC earned 11.5 points for a second-place tie in basketball (23-6, 14-2 ODAC), 10.0 points for third place in tennis (13-8, 7-2 ODAC), 10.0 points for fourth place in soccer (9-6-3, 6-2-2 ODAC), 9.0 points for third place in golf, 8.0 points for fourth place in lacrosse (12-6, 7-3 ODAC), 7.0 points for sixth place in cross country, 6.0 points for seventh place in baseball (19-23, 10-12 ODAC), 3.5 points for a fifth-place tie in football (5-5, 3-4 ODAC), 3.0 points for seventh place in swimming (4-3, 1-2 ODAC), 3.0 points for 10th place in indoor track and 3.0 points for 10th place in outdoor track. The Tigers earned a postseason NCAA Tournament invitation in basketball, advancing to the Sweet 16 for the eighth time in program history.