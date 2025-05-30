Published 3:25 pm Friday, May 30, 2025

Pauline Crawley Frank, of Rice, departed this world on May 23. Born on Dec. 8, 1927, to James Clifford and Mary Flood Crawley, Pauline was a lifelong resident of Prince Edward County. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, William Edward Frank.

She is survived by sons,Robert Frank of Farmville and Steven (Susan) of Christiansburg; her grandchildren, Lynn and Jason of Christiansburg; and two great grandchildren, Grace and William Porterfield of Christiansburg. Although not of her body, Beth Ferguson Campbell, Evelyn Powell Sawyer, and Janet Frank Stoner were daughters of her heart. She also claimed Bob’s exchange son, Thorben Kollmeier, as her German grandson. In addition, she leaves many cousins, nieces and nephews to hold her memory in their hearts.

Raised during the depression, Pauline learned to work on a farm and to value the simple things in life. These lessons taught her to be an independent and strong-willed woman. Until her sons were older, she was a housewife on the farm and developed a love for the Yorkshire hogs the family raised. Over the years her collection of pig figurines covered the entire house and became notorious among family and friends. After her sons were older, she worked in Baldwin’s department store and then in Leggett’s department store. Later she worked in the Law Office of George Ferguson. Most of her life was lived in the home she and her husband built in 1949. After a fall in 2023 she moved to the assisted living facility at The Woodland.

For 75 years she was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church. She served as a Sunday school teacher, Vacation Bible School leader, and served on various committees. She was very proud to be the oldest member of the church for several years. Due to her love for this church, the family suggests that in lieu of flowers contributions be made in her name to Pisgah Baptist Church.

A visitation and funeral service was held on Tuesday, May 27, at Pisgah Baptist Church, with interment at Trinity Memorial Gardens.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.