Published 5:31 pm Wednesday, May 7, 2025

Nora Seward Atkinson, 90, of Andersonville, passed peacefully at her home on Monday, May 5. She was born April 7, 1935 in Brunswick County, a daughter of the late Arthur Love and Gertie Edmonds Seward.

Nora was retired as Assistant Voter Registrar for Buckingham County and also had been employed part time by the Department of Corrections at Buckingham Correctional Center. Nora was a faithful member and pianist for Glory Baptist Church in Appomattox.

In addition to her parents, Nora was also preceded in death by her daughter, Sallie A. Mowbray; two sisters, Alma Brewer and Ann Acree and brother, William “Buddy” Seward.

Nora is survived by two sons, Elliott Atkinson and Allen Atkinson (Letha); granddaughter, Maggie Campbell and son-in-law, Freddie Mowbray.

Special thanks to caregivers, Rennie and Crystal Edwards, for the care given Nora.

A longtime member of the Toga Fire Department Auxiliary, Nora would be pleased if memorial contributions would be made to this worthy organization.

A memorial service will be held June 7, at 12 p.m. at the Toga Fire Department.