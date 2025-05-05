New hope for Mary Branch Center? SVCC offers proposal Published 12:22 am Monday, May 5, 2025

Southside Virginia Community College (SVCC) may be getting a new facility soon. Or at least given use of a classroom or two, once the facility is renovated. Thanks to a connection made by incoming Prince Edward County Public Schools Superintendent Chip Jones, SVCC will be partnering with the Mary E. Branch Heritage Center.

SVCC officials say they’ve been exploring different options, to find ways of expanding programming.

At the heart of SVCC and the Heritage Center’s vision and mission is community. “We have a really special opportunity to be a bright star and model for community,” says Dr. Quentin Johnson, president of SVCC. “We’re excited at the college about the possibilities.”

Once renovations are completed, SVCC plans to develop programming at the Mary Branch Heritage Center around the needs of local students and the requirements of the historically designated site.

“Our community partners are asking us to expand our building trades and HVAC programming to Farmville,” explains Dr. Johnson, “However, we must respond to the requirements for national landmark renovations.” In lieu of building trades, they’ll utilize class space to hold general education courses.

There’s just one problem. Funding remains the core roadblock for renovations.

Currently, grants and fundraisers are the most promising options for funding the extensive renovations needed to reopen the building to the public. However, Prince Edward County has supported renovations since the project was announced in 2022, agreeing to match any grant funding awarded.

What is the Mary Branch Center?

Located in the Farmville Historic District, the Mary E Branch Heritage Center aims to expand community programming for low and moderate-income families in Prince Edward County.

Built in 1926, the Mary E. Branch School provided free education for African American students from grades 1 to 11. Dedicated to its students, Mary E. Branch Elementary continued educating through the school closure from 1959 to 1964 by partnering with the Prince Edward Free School Association. When schools reopened and integrated in 1964, Mary E. Branch became Farmville Elementary School.

At 99 years old, this building could use a little love and a new roof.

“We’re not able to allow anyone into the physical site,” says Shirby Brown, Vice President of the Mary E. Branch Heritage Center, “we’re still waiting on grants and funding.”

As of 2022, the proposed facility assessment was $22,606. The current budget is being determined as funding applications are completed.

In response to questions about the recent suspension of federal funding for education and DEI initiatives, Brown stated, “We have not directly been contacted by anyone. We have to be open-minded to take another avenue to get some funding.”

Looking at multiple options

Currently, the Heritage Center is pursuing two avenues of funding. Dr. Michael Herndon from Virginia Tech is helping to write grants and find beneficial partnerships. Decisions on grant funding are expected to be released in the Summer of 2025. Dr. Lewis Ferguson of Longwood University is working toward getting a historical designation for the site from the Commonwealth. This could open up an opportunity to receive 25% of their needed renovation budget.

What’s the future for the Mary Branch Center?

The Mary E. Branch Heritage Center’s future will include tutoring programs, community events, prevention programs, support groups, recreational summer programs, financial literacy initiatives, and professional development courses.

“The biggest obstacle is making sure the community is involved,” says Brown. The Heritage Center isn’t waiting to make this happen, they’re taking action. The Center is in the final planning stage for a Juneteenth celebration in Downtown Farmville, featuring food vendors, a gospel group, line dancing, free health screenings, and history events.

The Heritage Center’s history is woven into the stories of its community.

“There will always be individuals in the family that would know who were affected by the closures of the school,” cites Brown. Her husband was one of them. Despite not being able to attend school until he was 10, he went on to graduate from the Police Academy in Farmville and become the resource officer at Prince Edward Middle School.

Part of their planned programming will include storytelling, where community members affected by the school closures will be invited into the center to share their stories.

The primary focus of 2025 is getting the word out, getting the community more involved, and ensuring the history of Mary E. Branch’s dedication to accessible education is not forgotten. Residents can stay updated on future events and fundraisers hosted by the Heritage Center by following them on Facebook. To donate or join the committee, call 434-392-4888 and speak with a representative.