New community food pantry set to open in Appomattox this summer

A new community food pantry will open up in Appomattox later this summer. Feeding Appomattox announced that they will open a pantry at Memorial Methodist Church on Saturday, July 19. The church is located at 403 Church Street and the pantry will operate on the third Saturday of every month afterward.

This initiative was created to help provide food assistance to individuals and families in need throughout Appomattox County. The food pantry is part of Feeding Appomattox’s broader mission to address food insecurity and support community members with compassion and dignity, group members said.

To help stock the pantry, donations of non-perishable food and personal hygiene items are now being accepted. Contributions can be dropped off Monday through Thursday between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. at Memorial Methodist Church, or donors may contact Casey Vandegrift directly at 434-610-6917 or by email at feedingappomattox@gmail.com to arrange drop-offs or ask questions.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this pantry. God placed this mission on my heart and the community has provided an abundance of support already,” said Casey Vandegrift, founder of Feeding Appomattox. “We originally started with providing Thanksgiving meals in 2021, towards the end of last year I knew we needed to continue to do more and help fight food insecurity.”

For more information or to get involved, contact Casey Vandegrift directly at 434-610-6917 or by email at feedingappomattox@gmail.com.