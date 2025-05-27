Published 6:22 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...

Mildred Adelaide Gilliam Hudson, 91, of Pamplin, died Sunday, May 25, at her residence. She was the devoted and loving wife of the late John A. Hudson Jr., for 71 years.

Born in Prince Edward County, May 7, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Laura Lee Adams Gilliam and Clyde Walker Gilliam. She was an active member of Buffalo Presbyterian Church in Prince Edward County. Mildred loved children and animals and enjoyed cooking, canning, gardening, flowers and sewing. She was supportive of her family, a loving aunt, an excellent caregiver and wonderful friend.

Mildred is survived by her daughter, Patricia A. Hudson and Steve Owen; her cat, Baby; numerous nieces and nephews including Carolyn Gilliam Robertson, Susan Gilliam Stocks, Greg Gilliam and Chris Gilliam; and many cousins and friends.

She was preceded in death by her son, Gary Dean Hudson and a brother, Clyde Gordon Gilliam.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, May 29, at Robinson Funeral Home with Lay Ministers, Al and Barbara Jacobs and Amy and Mike Price officiating. Burial will be held at 1 p.m., at College Presbyterian Church Cemetery at Hampden Sydney.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at Robinson Funeral Home.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Cathy, Sallie, Jen, Ariel, Gianna, Tiana, Riley, Yasmine, Susan, Steve and Centra Hospice Team, Diann and Daisy for their love and care of Mildred.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family, www.robinsonfuneral.com