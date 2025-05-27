Published 6:12 pm Tuesday, May 27, 2025

Martha F. “Betty” Bryant passed away peacefully on Saturday, May 24. She was born in Cumberland County, on June 20, 1937 to Harold E. and Lucy J. Foster.

Betty is preceded in death by her parents, Harold E. and Lucy J. Foster, and her beloved husband, Thomas W. Bryant.

She is survived by her brother, Harold E. Foster Jr. (Joyce), and her children: Lucy B. Morris (Claude), Thomas W. (Will) Bryant Jr. (Lacey), Richard E. Bryant (Michael) and Alison B. Bryan (Kyle). She is further survived by 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.

Betty graduated from Cumberland County High School and then attended Longwood College before marrying the love of her life, Thomas W. Bryant. After having her four children, she went on to work at Longwood College where she was an integral part of the Public Affairs Department. Following her retirement, she was a devoted caregiver of her mother for many years.

As a young woman, Betty was an avid reader and aspired to be a writer one day. However, God had a slightly different plan when he brought Thomas into her life, followed by her children. But God still had plans to use Betty’s talents beyond wife, mother and caregiver. Through her job at Longwood, she was able to use her writing talent to create copy for student recruitment publications and for newspaper articles and announcements. She was able to use her musical talents as the pianist for Mt. Zion Baptist Church while the family lived in the New Canton area and when they moved to the Sheppards area she played for Concord Baptist Church. Her time as church pianist gave her the opportunity to play for many weddings, funerals and other special events.

The family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Betty’s long-time caregiver and friend, Janice Layne. Janice’s unwavering devotion and lighthearted companionship are appreciated more than can ever be expressed.

Funeral services will be held at Concord Baptist Church, Sheppards, on Thursday, May 29.

Viewing will begin at 10 a.m. The service will begin at 11 a.m. A meal and time of fellowship will follow at Concord Baptist Church. Committal and interment will then follow at Mt. Zion Baptist Church, New Canton, at 2 p.m.

Dunkum Funeral Home of Dillwyn is serving the family.