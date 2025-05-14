Published 11:52 am Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Jan. 15, 1935 – May 10, 2025

It is with sad hearts we announce that Lottie Langhorne Johnson went home to be with her heavenly father on May 10 in Cumberland.

She is survived by a son, Jerry Langhorne (Darlene); daughters, Doris E. Langhorne, Vanessa Langhorne, Sharon Langhorne Bowen and Emily Langhorne; bonus children, Herman Johnson (Barbara), Robert Johnson (Irene) Stanley Johnson, Mary A. Johnson, and a host of other relatives and friends.

A public viewing will take place on Thursday, May 15 at the Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, 64 Cartersville Road, Cumberland, from 1-6 p.m. A homegoing service will be held Friday, May 16, at 11 a.m. at Rocky Mount Baptist Church, 919 Stoney Point Road, Cumberland. Rev. Larry E. Smith, Eulogist. Interment in the church cemetery.

